Veterans Round Table Corpus Christi launches non-profit Coastal Bend Heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is home to may veterans and because of that, the need for veterans assistance is always prevalent.

Coastal Bend Heroes (CBH) was created to close the gap of assistance for veterans once they return home.

Created under Veterans Round Table Corpus Christi, the non-profit organization offers resources such as veteran health care, insurance, home ownership, spousal benefits, temporary housing, food services and even educational opportunities.

"Hopefully no veteran is left behind and that we always have each other’s six," Kristy Jackson, Navy veteran and Vice President of the Coastal Bend Heroes said.

Jackson mentioned out of the dozens of veterans that come to the weekly round table meetings, she was recently told that several of them were going home hungry. That's when she and the other organization leaders realized that's when they needed to step up and find more personalized opportunities to help.

By becoming a non-profit organization, this will allow CBH to receive funding via grants, which can go directly into the hands of veterans.

"We’ve also had people that don’t have a place to stay. Sometimes with young children, sometimes with medical conditions. Just all of these things together was weighing on our hearts and we found that maybe having this organization was the best way to address that issue.”

Dotson Lewis is one of the original creators of Veterans Round Table Corpus Christi. He served in the military for 21 years and active reserves for 26 years. Now, he's made it his mission to make sure those who served our country have comfortable transitions from military life to civilian life.

"We try to inform, educate and assist veterans because I felt like they weren’t getting a lot of information. And that’s what I try to do; instruct those that are retired or those that are not retired as to where they need to do and what they need to do for their entitlements," Lewis said.

But that's not all. Veterans said organizations like this help them meet other people.

“You got people that’s gonna support you and that's what really matters," Lloyd Niederrider said.

“Plus comradery, you know, I don’t know anyone this way, I moved from New York about a year and a half ago," Armand Schumacher said. "I have something in common with people and I think that’s important because there’s a lot of people like me, alone."

As Coastal Bend Heroes embarks on a new mission for veterans, they hope the support offered will alleviate their battles here at home.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Coastal Bend Heroes is hosting an official launch party to celebrate becoming a non-profit organization.

There will be live music, food, activities and a silent auction to raise money for the group. It starts at 6 p.m. at 3700 Ocean Dr. Tickets are $25.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.