Veterans Memorial High School honors military families on Veterans Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial High School celebrated Veterans Day with a breakfast ceremony, where students and their families honored those who served in uniform.

Three veterans with different military experiences shared a common mission: serving their country.

"Every single person here at some level was willing to sacrifice all they had to make sure that we were free and stayed free," said Michael Tracy, an Army veteran who fought in Operation Desert Storm.

Tracy's daughter, Megan, is in the school's ROTC program and draws inspiration from her father's service.

"I think it's really awesome to be part of a program that really helps serve our community and country," Megan Tracy said. "He really gives me critique and helps me a lot. I really like having him by my side."

Molly Schlumpberger, a teacher at Veterans Memorial, appeared on the school's veteran display wall. She reflected on the sacrifices military service required.

"There were times in my life when I was separated from my kids," Schlumpberger said. "There are chapters that were closed and then they get reopened every year. So it's just humbling."

Her daughter, Reese Bridwell, is a senior at the high school.

"I really look up to her a lot," Bridwell said.

Kino Rios, a Vietnam War veteran, expressed gratitude for the recognition on Veterans Day.

"They thank us. I see a lot more people that they see us and they thank us for serving," Rios said. "It's great so many of us still around that served."

Tracy emphasized the significance of Veterans Day ceremonies.

"It's an honor to be part of the history of serving. The people that have sacrificed and died," he said.

The ceremony featured performances by the school band as students and community members gathered to pay tribute to those who served.

