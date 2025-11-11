Veterans get 50% off oil changes at Corpus Christi Jiffy Lube on Veterans Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Jiffy Lube location is showing appreciation for veterans with a significant discount on Veterans Day, offering half-price oil changes with no strings attached.

The Jiffy Lube at 2425 Airline Road is providing veterans with 50% off oil changes today, requiring no identification or appointment. The promotion also includes free top-offs between services.

"We honor the veterans on Veterans Day. We're giving 50% off the regular services on the oil change, so that's a thing we do all the time to honor," Rodriguez said.

The general manager emphasized the company's commitment to serving those who served the country.

"So this is our way of paying them back for the services they've done. So we service the vehicles. There's no questions asked, no ID is required. We know who you are, so our doors are open," Rodriguez said.

Beyond the Veterans Day special, Jiffy Lube offers a 25% military discount year-round for active duty and veteran customers.

