Veterans ask for prayers and remembrance this Memorial Day

Flags were flying high at America’s Last Patrol’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 26. The theme – to remember and pray this Memorial Day.

Service men and women braved the heat to remember the military families. Every military branch was honored. But most importantly, 10 pacers were added to the Last Patrol’s Memorial Walls, including one for Army veteran Humberto Martinez.

“Everybody needs to remember. The key is to remember who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep this country free,” Martinez said.

Memorial Day is a time to remember the service men and women who have passed.

The 77-year-old from Hebbronville said he was proud to have served.

