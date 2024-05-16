Veteran organizations to host Kleberg County's first ever Veteran Resource Fair

For some veterans, the transition back into civilian life can be hard, especially if they don’t know what resources are available to them.

That’s why Kleberg County is working alongside the Kleberg County Veteran Service Office, the American legion Post 99 Kingsville, Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) Upward Veterans Program and TAMUK Veteran Resource Office to host a Veteran Resource Fair in Kleberg County for the first time ever.

Event organizers said there are around 80 different vendors coming to the rural and surrounding area to bring the services to veterans.

“It’s going to be like a one stop shop for veterans. We’ll tell you about your educational benefits, health care benefits, dental benefits, you name it,” Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said.

Veterans shared that many times, especially in rural communities, veterans have to travel to the nearest city to learn about benefits and compensations. Organizers like Kleberg County Veteran Service Officer Orlando Rosa said the goal is to not only make access easier for veterans, but to be a helping hand and let them know it’s okay to ask for help on where to start.

“We’re bringing these veterans and letting them know it’s okay and that we all have problems. We never go in and come out the same. We don’t leave veterans behind plus we take care of our own,” Rosa said.

The resource fair is also being held to show appreciation for veterans and their service, something American Legion Post 99 Kingsville Commander Valentine Lara said some veterans are long overdue for.

“A lot of our veterans in this area are Vietnam veterans that didn’t feel appreciated or valued coming back from the war. We appreciate the service you provided back then even if it wasn’t shown back then,” Lara said.

Lara said some veterans might have a good grip on what benefits they qualify for, but are still encouraged to join the free event and tell a friend.

“If its not learning something from the vendors there then its going with all my veteran brother and sisters and learning something from them,” Lara said.

The Resource Fair will be held at the JK Northway Expo Center on Wednesday, May 22 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free lunch will also be provided. For those veterans who live in Kleberg County that are interested in attending but cannot make the drive, free transportation will be provided. For transportation services call 361-595-8585.

Kleberg County plans to make this an annual event for veterans in Kleberg County and surrounding counties.

Click here for a link to all attending vendors.

