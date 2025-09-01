Dr. Maria T. Canales has stepped into the role of interim superintendent for Premont Independent School District as the district searches for permanent leadership.

Canales, who began her interim position earlier this month, brings 46 years of educational experience to the role. Her career in education was inspired by her father's American dream and his hopes for his daughter's future.

Veteran educator steps in as Premont ISD interim superintendent, honoring father's legacy

Her parents immigrated to the United States from Mexico and became U.S. citizens. Canales' father worked as a janitor at a private school, and she would help him clean after hours.

"He said 'one day my daughter's going to be a teacher. So, she won't have to sweep these floors like I do.' And that just touched my heart," Canales recalled.

That statement motivated her educational journey. She began teaching in 1979 after college and steadily advanced through various leadership positions in education.

"Through all of those milestones my parents were there to see me. And just their look on their face of pride," she said.

Canales continued her education and eventually became a superintendent, surpassing her father's original dream. She retired from that position five years ago, but retirement was short-lived when Premont ISD called.

"I just really appreciate the opportunity to guide this district until they find the right person," Canales said.

While she won't have input on selecting the permanent superintendent, Canales shared her thoughts on what the school board should look for in their next leader.

"I think school boards need to look for superintendents that will be a team player. Someone that can adopt their vision and their mission. And see themselves as the leader of the district but also that guides everybody," she explained.

The district hopes to have a permanent superintendent named by the end of the fall semester.

