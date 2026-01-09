Veteran Corpus Christi news broadcaster Bud Lockhart dies at 90

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Basil Wilson "Bud" Lockhart, a beloved fixture in Corpus Christi broadcasting for decades, died January 7 after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was 90 years old. Lockhart became synonymous with local news in the Coastal Bend, first making his mark at KRIS-TV Channel 6 in the early 1960s when T. Frank Smith Jr. brought him from the Wheeling-Pittsburgh area as anchorman for the evening news. His innovative "Blood and Guts News" format garnered high ratings and established him as a local television personality.

After a brief stint as a Merrill Lynch account executive in Houston, Lockhart returned to KRIS-TV in the early 1970s, then transitioned to radio at KZFM-FM/KEYS-AM for morning-drive newscasts. His singular writing and delivery style made his morning news program a Corpus Christi tradition for the next 25 years. Working alone, he gathered, wrote, edited, and delivered the news with what became known as the signature "Lockhart panache and humor." During his radio years, he teamed with late talk-show host James Lago and station engineer Ed Ocaneas to achieve what was reportedly the highest audience share in Corpus Christi radio history.

Throughout his 50-plus-year career, Lockhart covered major news events, including several hurricanes, and participated in press conferences with four U.S. presidents. Those who knew him remember his extraordinary sense of humor and quick wit, which he maintained even during his decline with dementia. Beyond broadcasting, Lockhart was passionate about music, earning the nickname "Professor of Jazz" from longtime friend Dr. Maurice Portis, and maintained 53 years of sobriety.

