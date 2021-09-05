Vehicle plows into fence of Flour Bluff home; driver leaves the scene

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some neighbors in Flour Bluff are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle ran through the fences of a couple of houses before taking off early Sunday morning.

“This metal concrete poll right there, that was buried in here,” homeowner Jesse Hall said about about his metal and wooden privacy fence. “So, they hit this thing with some force.”

Hall lives at the corner of Carribean and Azores drive.

”What a mess,” Hall said. “I’m telling ya.”

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, he heard a loud crash.

“It sounded to me like someone hit a telephone pole and so we just went back to sleep but then about one o’clock the police called me,” Hall said.

Hall said police told him the damage was likely from a drunk driver.

Thought to be a truck, it hit Hall’s garage before backing up and taking off. Luckily, no one was inside.

The driver has not been found.

“Tomorrow night they could be doing the same thing,” Hall said.

“Next week they could be doing the same thing and the next time maybe they’ll run over some kids and kill them.”

“I’ve lived here since 1998,” neighbor Miguel Briseno said.

Briseno lives across the street. A veteran himself, he said the neighborhood is quiet and full of retired military. He said what the driver did was dishonorable.

“Be a man or a woman, a person of integrity and come up and say what happened and assume responsibility,” Briseno said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Corpus Christi police.

