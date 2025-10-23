VCA honors pets who have passed with ofrenda

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many South Texas residents, this is the time of year to set up an ofrenda, or altar, for Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

An ofrenda honors and remembers deceased loved ones. At VCA Oso Creek Animal Hospital, an ofrenda has been set up in memory of kitties, dogs, and other pets that have passed on. The display includes pictures, chew toys, and even paw prints.

Dia de los Muertos is Saturday, November 2nd.

