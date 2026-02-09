Valentine's Day heartbreak leaves trail of shattered windows at Corpus Christi auto glass shop

Valentine's Day is usually all about love — unless you end up at After Hours Auto Glass on Corpus Christi's westside, where heartbreak can leave behind rocks, bricks and shattered windows.

The owner of After Hours Auto Glass Marc Rodriguez has turned the rocks thrown at windshields into a mini heartbreak museum.

"Valentine's Day is our money maker… and a lot of guys do a lot of wrong. And bricks come through windows," said Rodriguez.

At After Hours Auto Glass on Baldwin, heartbreak doesn't just hurt — it leaves evidence.

Rodriguez's collection is filled with rocks, bricks and even a donkey statue that somehow got involved in relationship drama.

"He had nothing to do with it, but he got involved," Rodriguez said about the ceramic donkey.

Rodriguez has run this shop for 20 years and says he remembers the story behind almost every throw. But one really stood out.

"I saw a Bible verse and I looked at it like what's going on? He goes, she wrote that on there before she threw it through the back window," Rodriguez said.

He says one customer even kept coming back because he came in for a busted window nine times.

"Whatever he did was pretty bad," Rodriguez said. "After awhile we became buddies."

Rodriguez says love lessons can get expensive. He says he sees relationship-related window damage all the time.

"People don't realize in the glass business, that you see this," Rodriguez said.

Some repairs cost up to $3,000 if every window is shattered.

"Don't cheat. It's gonna cost you an arm and a leg to fix these windows," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says he's been with his wife since seventh grade, and now all seven of their children work at the family business.

"To tell you the truth, a lot of the people that do this… they get back together," Rodriguez said. "It's that toxic love, you know how that goes. I don't know about that. No, I don't!"

Only in Corpus Christi will you get a reminder this Valentine's Day that sometimes love hurts, but replacing a windshield could hurt your wallet even more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!