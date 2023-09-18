Vacant 6 Points Plaza buildings could turn into multifamily apartment units

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 6 Points Plaza buildings, located off of S. Staples Street, have been vacant for years. They were once office spaces, but could soon be multifamily homes.

Corpus Christi City Council will have a final rezoning vote on Tuesday to pass the rezoning ordinance that developers are seeking.

"I remember when I was running the first time, which was about five years ago, I did one of my films there, saying this is what we need to do and could do and re-purpose, and here we are," District 2 City Council member Sylvia Campos said.

Campos said the city council has not met the developer seeking rezoning, but city documents show that the developer is a limited liability company called Inkuee 6P.

The city knows that the developer plans to re-purpose the old building into multifamily apartment units in the area, but does not know how much units at the complex will cost.

The current property is just over 22,000 square feet and has four floors. A building permit has been submitted for the property with a proposal to turn the building into 31 units.

"I think the owner knows what the median income is in our area so hopefully they will be mindful of that," Campos said.

Campos said by re-purposing the vacant buildings parking is a concern. She said it would be a welcoming challenge for her district.

"Let's start walking. Let's start using bikes. We don’t need to keep adding to the congestion in the neighborhoods," Campos said.

Campos said she hopes that the idea to re-purpose old buildings will continue to encourage the same kind of development down S. Staples Street.

"People are doers. They are making things happen in Corpus and they don’t need permission from us. If you have a great idea, do it. If you have the money, do it. Corpus Christi is the hub," Campos said.

The last time the 6 Points Plaza rezoning ordinance went before the city council, all council members were in favor, making its passing promising.

