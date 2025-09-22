V Mart set to host Moon Festival to celebrate culture & community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of Asia’s most cherished cultural traditions is coming to life in Corpus Christi as V Mart is set to host its annual Moon Festival celebration on Saturday, September 27, on the city’s Southside.

Also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, the event honors themes of reunion, gratitude, and community. Families traditionally gather under the full moon to share mooncakes, light lanterns, and give thanks.

“It is a moment we slow down and then we appreciate all the people and blessings in our life,” said Yang "Cici" Zhaiwang, co-owner of V Mart. “This year we decided to make it bigger. We want to gather all our community together to celebrate the harvest, spend time with family, and give thanks.”

The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. and features a variety of family-friendly activities, including:



Lantern-making workshops

Riddles and giveaways

Mooncake tasting

Free kids’ obstacle course

Costume contest and photo booth with prizes

Live performances and outdoor movie screenings

Two feature films will be screened as part of the V Mart Cinema & Picnic Night, including the animated hits K-pop Demon Hunters and Over the Moon. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the full outdoor picnic experience.

Zhaiwang said live music will include a 30-minute performance by the Tiako Club, alongside several local food trucks and a specialty booth by V Mart, offering trendy Asian drinks, sweets, and snacks.

Fans of collectible figurines will also have the chance to enter a raffle drawing for a coveted Labubu figure, valued at about $600. Another Labubu is up for grabs, and a gift basket and gift card. Raffle tickets are $5 each on the day of the event. Customers get a free raffle ticket with a purchase of $50 or more at V Mart prior to the event.

“We really appreciate all our community support for any of our events,” she added. “Hopefully you will enjoy this time and we’re gonna see you at the next one.”

