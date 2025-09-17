USS Lexington set to host ‘Top Gun’ Movie Night with 1980s theme

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is turning back the clock to 1986 this weekend with a special 1980s-themed Top Gun movie night on its historic flight deck.

The event, set for Saturday, September 20, invites guests to dress in their best Maverick-inspired gear for a chance to win Top Gun themed prizes. Attendees can also pose for photos next to a real F-14 Tomcat, the iconic fighter jet featured in the original film.

Before the movie, the flight deck will transform into a dance floor for a high-energy 1980s party. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for active-duty military personnel and museum members.

