USS Lexington Museum is hiring multiple positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is hiring for multiple positions.

In hope of filling the positions, the museum is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

The fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2914 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402.

Veterans and civilians are encouraged to apply for the following open positions:

Aircraft Restoration Technician

Mechanic

Hull Technician

Custodian

Damage Control (Security)

Carpenter

Ships Store Cashier

You can review the job descriptions here.

