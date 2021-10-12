Watch
USS Lexington Museum is hiring multiple positions

Posted at 1:36 PM, Oct 12, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is hiring for multiple positions.

In hope of filling the positions, the museum is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

The fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2914 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402.

Veterans and civilians are encouraged to apply for the following open positions:

  • Aircraft Restoration Technician
  • Mechanic
  • Hull Technician
  • Custodian
  • Damage Control (Security)
  • Carpenter
  • Ships Store Cashier

You can review the job descriptions here.

