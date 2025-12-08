USS Lexington Museum hosts Pearl Harbor Day remembrance

A ceremony aboard the USS Lexington Museum honored the thousands of Americans who died 84 years ago during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On December 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan attacked the naval installation at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, launching the U.S. into World War II. Just over 2,400 Americans died in the attack. The dead included 68 civilians.

"People should never forget what we have going on here today. And that is again a celebration of sorts, in a sad way but also to look back at the people who went through this attack. It means a lot," said Ed Baron, a volunteer at the USS Lexington Museum.

The USS Lexington Museum has been hosting the Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony for 20 years.

