USS Lexington Museum celebrates Christmas with movie screening, visit from Santa Claus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas spirit was aboard the USS Lexington Museum on Saturday morning.

Visitors were treated to a visit from Santa that included pictures and breakfast along with a 3D screening of a Christmas movie. There were also crafts for kids who visited.

"Just something fun for the kids to do," Lori Gonzales, a visitor from San Antonio, said. "We had a nice breakfast and we're about to do some pictures with Santa."

The USS Lexington Museum will be closed on Christmas day.

