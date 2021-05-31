Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

USS Lexington hosts commemoration and wreath laying ceremony for Memorial Day

items.[0].videoTitle
happening today
MEMORIAL DAY.jpg
MEMORIAL DAY.jpg
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 07:13:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum on the Bay will host a commemoration and wreath laying ceremony today. To honor military members who died in service for this country. The ceremony will begin at 2pm.

Seaside Memorial Park has been honoring military by offering small U.S. Flags to place at veterans graves located at 4357 Ocean Drive.

The Texas State Aquarium is open today from 10a to 5pm located at 2710 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi performs at 10 am at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park located at 222 S. Shoreline Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education