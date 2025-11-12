CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington recognized Veterans Day on Tuesday with its annual ceremony.

Hundreds of people attended the Salute to Veterans Ceremony. It was held in Hangar Bay 2 aboard the ship.

The ceremony included the laying of a wreath in Corpus Christi Bay to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans.

"There's times I'll be some place and they'll ask veterans to stand up and 2-3 of us stand up like 'What's happening here?' Nobody is joining the military," Air Force Veteran Ruben Rodriguez said. "It's nice to be here and see people are still willing to defend this nation."

USS Lexington holds annual Veterans Day ceremony

There was also a performance from the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi. Flags were presented by the Flour Bluff NJROTC Color Guard.

"I had 16 schoolmates who never got to come back. That is one of the reasons that this ceremony is very important," Veteran Jose Mendez said.

The Lexington also offered free admission to all current and past service members as a part of Veterans Day.

