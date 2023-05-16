Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

US Marshals searching Coastal Bend for man deemed armed and dangerous

Joshua Rios pic .png
Photo provided by U.S. Marshals
photo of Joshua Rios, wanted man
Joshua Rios pic .png
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 18:59:18-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States Marshals are looking for a wanted man possibly in the Corpus Christi area, according to a release.

28-year-old Joshua Rios is wanted for burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a fugitive. He is described as a white man standing at about six feet, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair with chest and neck tattoos.

The U.S. Marshals are looking Rios as he is considered armed and dangerous, with violent tendencies, the release states.

Those with information on Rios should call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-8477 or contact Special Deputy Mathew Koenig at (361)267-6500

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops