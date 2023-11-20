US Marshals need your help in finding wanted man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force need your help in finding Ruben Longoria III.

Longoria is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Restraint, Felony Theft, Probation Violation-Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest in a vehicle.

He is described as a 27-year-old male who stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Longoria is considered to be violent and dangerous.

If you know how to locate this wanted subject, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

