Urn found in the bay being returned to rightful family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Through the efforts of us here at KRIS 6 News and sister station Action 10 News, we were able to help reunite the urn found in Corpus Christi Bay with its rightful owner.

On Thursday, Ymelda Anaya and her daughter were on the bay front when Anaya saw a brown spot floating in the water. After waiting an hour, she saw it was a box with the marking of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She discovered it was someone's ashes inside.

So, we helped her by reaching out to Fred Dicke Funeral and Cremation Services in Laredo. Dicke confirmed the ashes came from their business. Dicke said he happened to have a funeral director in Corpus Christi on Friday.

We were able to connect Anaya with the funeral director to take the ashes back to Laredo.

Anaya was happy they were going back to their family, who she hopes to connect with.

“I want to know if it’s a grandma or a grandpa, you know," she said. "I want to know the story behind it, you know. Where did they drop it off that it drifted this far over here?”

Dicke wanted to respect the privacy of the family, so no names were given. He did say that the intent was to have the ashes scattered across the water. However, the owner didn't know a special urn was needed to do that, which could be biodegradable. That's why the brown box urn rose back to the surface.

It's unclear when it was tossed into the water. But, the ashes are now back with their family in Laredo.

