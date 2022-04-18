Upgrades to Oso Water Reclamation Plant to benefit city, marine life.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special ceremony was held Monday to commemorate upgrades to the Oso Water Reclamation Plant.

The $25 million wastewater project, over on Nile Drive is part of the city's plan to upgrade its six wastewater treatment plants, wastewater lift stations and wastewater lines.

Chief Operations Officer Mike Murphy said the water plant is going to serve about half of the city's population and put clean, fresh water back into the bays and estuaries.

Murphy said this upgrade was a long time coming.

"It's been 41 years since this plant has been updated and this actual upgrade here replaces the headworks built in 1941 right in the middle of WWII,' said Murphy. "So yeah, this is a big deal for us."

Murphy told KRIS 6 News the work doesn't stop there.

Monday's ceremony was just phase one of the city's plan. They plan to build a $70 million rehab project. Additional details of the project have not yet been released.