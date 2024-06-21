Updated report of North Beach flood victims after Tropical Storm Alberto

UPDATE: Friday 4:50 pm

It’s been two days since Tropical Storm Alberto hit, and some parts of North Beach are still underwater. Cleanup crews were busy trying to clear areas that aren't underwater and it's not just affecting residents and businesses.

The flooding and storm debris impacted two of the city's biggest tourist attractions, the Lexington Museum and the Texas State Aquarium.

The Lexington was closed today as city crews removed sand in front of the museum and the Texas State Aquarium posted this map, providing an alternate route to parking for the aquarium.

20 people were evacuated from their flooded homes on Thursday, June 20. Five of them were taken to a shelter set up at the Natatorium on Saratoga, while the others found alternative accommodations.

As of Friday morning, three had left for work, but all five will remain at the shelter until the water recedes, according to the American Red Cross.

ORIGINAL STORY:

North Beach is a place where some flooding commonly occurs, but KRIS 6 reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke with residents who said it's the worst they have ever seen it.

"I might be losing my truck and my car," resident Joe Herrera said.

Herrera described the flooding level he was experiencing as he waded through the water.

"It feels like you’re in a swimming pool. And especially right now people are trying to walk back and forth, people trying to get water and milk," Herrera said.

This time around, flooding caused enough concern to bring in Corpus Christi Fire, Texas A&M Task Force and other agencies to see if anyone needed to be evacuated.

"I’ve been here 3 years. And never seen it this high. I’ve been here a couple of times when it rains but it never gets this bad," Herrera said.

Clyde Schilling, another nearby resident we spoke with said he had never seen it this bad.

"This seems to be the worst since we have been here. About 4 years ago it was bad but I don’t think it was as bad as this," Schilling said.

Richard Lajeunesse, a tourist from New Mexico said his rental vehicle was caught in the flood and now has water damage.

"This was highly unexpected. Yesterday was just a little bit of rain, we didn’t think anything like this would happen. Going back to the hotel, we got stuck in the flood," Schilling said.

Boats were needed for those who were to be evacuated and CCRTA confirmed at least 20 people were transported from the area to the natatorium on the Southside.

CCFD urged people to avoid the area for their safety.

