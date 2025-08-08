Update on Oil Belt Little League Park renovations

Since the 1950s, Oil Belt Little League Park has been a staple in the community — serving as the launchpad for countless baseball and softball careers in Tuloso-Midway and Calallen.

“It has a lot of history,” said Nueces County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Pusley. “Lots of kiddos from Tuloso-Midway and Calallen play there before they go to high school.”

Now, that legacy is getting a much-needed boost.

Oil Belt Little League Park to get long-awaited upgrades

County officials, including Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, recognized the aging facility’s need for renovation. Scott took the lead on the project, allocating more than $3 million from her American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to revitalize the park back in 2023.

“I was happy to put a little over $3 million of my ARPA funds toward doing what we could for that facility,” Scott said.

What Will Be Upgraded?

The multi-million-dollar investment will bring major improvements, including:

New concession stands

Updated restroom facilities

Improved storage spaces

Renovated dugouts

Field enhancements

New fencing around the baseball, softball & kickball fields

In addition, announced during the commissioners court meeting Tuesday, $286,000 in ARPA funds — split between Scott and Pusley — will fund much-needed underground electrical work.

What About Delays?

Like many construction projects, this one hasn’t been without a few hiccups. Pusley says weather, the bidding process, and design approvals caused minor delays, but nothing significant.

“The delays have not been all that terrible,” he said. “We've had some rainouts and whatnot, but I think the project is proceeding well.”

When Will It Be Ready?

If all goes according to plan, construction should wrap up in the next 6 to 8 weeks, with only minor tweaks expected after completion. County leaders say the ultimate goal is to have the fields game-ready for next season.

“We're happy to improve the facilities for the youth,” Scott said. “Kids have been playing there for years, and we hope to continue that for many more.”

