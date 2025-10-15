UPDATE: Nueces County recovers all $1.9 million lost in phishing scam

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County has successfully recovered the nearly $2 million lost in an apparent cyber incident.

As KRIS 6 News first reported in August, the county auditor announced that scammers had successfully misdirected county payments through a phishing email scheme.

According to a statement released by officials on Wednesday, the county was able to recover the funds with assistance from Frost Bank.

Nueces County is pleased to announce that we have fully recovered the $1,936,991.23 of funds that were misdirected in the phishing scam that occurred two months ago. We would like to thank our bank depository, Frost Bank, for their swift actions in helping us recover the funds so quickly. The forensic investigation is still ongoing, and we do not have findings to report at this time. While this was an unfortunate incident, Nueces County has since tightened our internal controls and policies regarding such incidents from occurring. We are doing everything in our power to prevent this from happening again. Nueces County

August's incident prompted the county to implement new security measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

A forensic investigation into the incident continues, according to county officials.

