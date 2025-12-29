UPDATE: Fatal Highway 44 crash details released

UPDATE: Dec. 29; 2:03 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released additional details about the fatal rollover crash that occurred just after midnight Monday on State Highway 44 east of San Diego.

According to investigators, a 2012 Peterbilt truck tractor was traveling eastbound on State Highway 44 when it hit a patch of water, causing the vehicle to hydroplane. The truck then traveled into the center median and rolled over on its side into the westbound lanes.

The 34-year-old male driver was transported to Christus Spohn Alice for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger, identified as Thomas Ramos, 59, of Alice, was ejected during the rollover and pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 6, Judge Noe Cadena.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Alice Highway Patrol Office. Weather conditions and road surface factors are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL: Dec. 29; 9:57 a.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred just after midnight on State Highway 44 east of San Diego between Alice and San Diego.

According to Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, an 18-wheeler rolled over on SH 44 in the early morning hours of Sunday, killing the passenger at the scene.

The driver's condition and the identity of the deceased have not been released pending notification of family members and completion of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as details are confirmed by investigating authorities.

