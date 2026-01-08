UPDATE: Detainees found after hours long search near Jim Wells County

Wednesday, Jan. 7 10:45 p.m. update:

Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker confirms to KRIS 6 News the two detainees have been captured. Sheriff Baker said they were found hiding in the brush close to the intersection of FM 1930 and FM 1352 off of South Highway 281. The escapees are returning to border patrol custody in Falfurrias pending escape charges Thursday morning.

Details on the detainees and why they were in custody have not yet been released.

Original story:

A search is underway for two people who were detained at the Falfurrias checkpoint and escaped while in route to Robstown.

According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker, it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on FM 1930 and FM 1352. Sheriff Baker told Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino a third party transport was taking two people from the checkpoint to their destination when they escaped. Border patrol immediately showed up to the scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Alice Police Department are also assisting in the search.

