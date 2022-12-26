UPDATE: Bishop police find dead man in car

UPDATE on 12/26/22 @ 3:01 p.m.

Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper said a man found dead in a car near Bishop Monday afternoon appears to be the subject of Monday's silver alert, Ralph Sparks.

According to a Facebook post by Nueces County Precinct 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera, just before 1:30 this afternoon’s deputies and bishop police responded to a 5000 block of County Road 10.

Officials found a suspicious car with the trunk open. An unresponsive man was found in the driver's seat.

Allegiance EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.

The car was reported in a silver alert from Kingsville.

Sheriff JC Hooper said they are still in the early stages of the investigation but no foul play is suspected.

ORIGINAL:

The Kingsville Police Department is searching for 90-year-old Ralph Sparks who was last seen on Dec. 23 at 4:09 p.m. in Kingsville.

Sparks is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and is described as a white male. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has white hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, red button-down, white undershirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

The victim may have some blood on his clothes and some scratches on his hand.

Officials believe the senior citizen may be a threat to his own life.

Sparks was last seen on the 900 block of E. General Cavazos Blvd in Kingsville in a blue 2020 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate NLT3578.

The vehicle's passenger-side mirror is damaged.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Kingsville Police Department at (361) 592-4311.

