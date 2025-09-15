UPDATE: Alice murder suspects arrested in Hebbronville

11:56AM 9/13/2025 UPDATE:

Alice Police Department has arrested Nathan Canales, 18, Naven Canales, 18, Michael Renteria, 20, and Siah Moss, 19, in connection with Wednesday's fatal shooting in Alice.

Jim Hogg County Sheriff's Department, Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives all assisted in the investigation. Alice Police is planning to release more details of the investigation on Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Four arrests have been made in connection to Wednesday's homicide in Alice.

According to the Alice Police Department, officers found and arrested the murder suspects in Hebbronville.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, one person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on South Cameron St. All three victims were from Orange Grove. Details are still limited at this time, but Alice police said they will release more information soon.

