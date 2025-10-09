CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local nonprofit is helping students in grades 7-12 build essential life skills through an innovative leadership program that puts young people in control of their future.

Upcoming youth summit invites students—and local sponsors—to join in

Brianna Davis, founder and CEO of Esperanza de Tejas, created the Amor y Esperanza Leadership Summit as a unique approach to career development. Unlike traditional job fairs, this event flips the script.

"It's really a reverse job fair," Davis said. "Each kid at each table picks the question they want to ask."

The one-day summit, now in its second year, focuses on building skills and confidence for middle and high school students. Davis founded the nonprofit to serve underserved communities by providing access to essential resources and educational opportunities.

"Provide to underrepresented communities access to essential items, resources, educational workforce opportunities," Davis said.

The program covers everything from financial literacy to entrepreneurship and leadership development. Students also learn crucial self-marketing skills that create pathways for future career opportunities.

"This creates a pathway into conversation. The organizations that are supporting us, they see that potential and pipeline to future employees, future managers of their companies," Davis said.

The impact is already visible among participants. One attendee shared how the experience opened new possibilities.

"When I walked in here I didn't know what it was wanted to be, now I have three possible choices what I hope to be. First is an engineer, second is a doctor, an orthodontist and third is a realtor on the side," the student said.

For Davis, helping youth throughout the Coastal Bend discover their passions remains the primary goal.

"We just want to make sure that kids are finding their niche because when they are happy with what they are doing, they are going to prosper and they are going to thrive," Davis said.

The summit is free for students, with 60 total spots available and 25 still open. Students can invite friends, and parents are welcome to attend. Each participant receives a professional outfit to help them present themselves confidently.

The Amor y Esperanza Leadership Summit takes place Saturday, October 18, at the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend, starting at 8:30 a.m. Various sponsors provide breakfast, lunch and professional outfits for students.

The nonprofit is seeking one additional sponsor to provide swag bags containing notebooks, school supplies and planners for each student. If you are interested in getting involved, call (281) 744-5060 or email HOPE@esperanzadetejas.org.

Businesses interested in career exploration opportunities can click here and will participate between 1-2 p.m. that day.

Parents and students can still register for the event online by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!