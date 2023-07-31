Upcoming back-to-school giveaways: Free backpacks, supplies, and haircuts

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Back to school is right around the corner, and several organizations across the Coastal Bend are holding events and giveaways to help parents and students get ready for the upcoming school year.
Here's a list of upcoming back-to-school giveaways in the city of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas:
- BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH
What: School supplies, clothing, haircuts, and community resources giveaway. The first 100 kids receive a backpack, a haircut, and school supplies at no cost while supplies last.
Where: The Block CC, located at 917 S. Staples St.
When: Sunday, Aug. 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
*For more information, visit the WE ON FIRE 3/ Back to School Bash Facebook event page here.
- INGLESIDE BACK TO SCHOOL BASH
What: Free school supplies and backpacks. Students enrolled at Ingleside ISD and their families are invited to attend the Back to School Bash. The event is first- come, first-served, while supplies last.
Where: Ingleside High School Cafeteria, located at 2807 Mustang Dr, Ingleside, TX.
When: Friday, Aug. 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*For more information, visit the Ingleside ISD Facebook page here.
- OPERATION SAFE RETURN
What: School supplies, dental education, haircut vouchers, sports physicals, and immunizations.
Where: American Bank Center, located at 1901 N. Shoreline
When: Sunday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
*If you need more information, contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 361-886-2765 or visit the CCPD's Facebook page here.
- JE'SANI SMITH FOUNDATION & VALERO
What: School supplies, backpack, and lunchbox giveaway.
Where: La Palmera, located at 5488 SPID
When: Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
*For more information,visit the Je'Sani Foundation's Facebook event page here.