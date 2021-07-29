Unusual increase in RSV cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health experts are growing in concern over another viral infection spreading in our region.

The symptoms associated with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, are usually mild but can be severe for infants and children with chronic diseases and compromised immune systems. Local doctors say the recent number of cases being reported are highly unusual for this time of year.

“This virus is known as the winter respiratory virus and never in the summer, but it is happening now,” says Director of Infectious Disease at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie. “We don’t really understand why but that’s what is happening here in Texas: it’s happening across the country.”

Medical experts warn RSV is highly contagious. Parents with children at a high risk should talk to their doctor to see if they qualify for possible preventative treatments and recommends the public continue using hand sanitizer, social distancing and washing their hands often to avoid infection.

