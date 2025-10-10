'UNPRECEDENTED': What's next for Beeville residents and their water under disaster declaration?

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The City of Beeville has issued a local disaster declaration in response to what officials call "unprecedented" and critically low water levels at its intake structure in Lake Corpus Christi.

The declaration, announced Thursday, moves the city into a Stage 4 water emergency and is a necessary step to unlock state emergency funding and resources.

"Our water levels are a very critical low stage," said Daniel Dorgan, Beeville's interim city manager, told KRIS 6 News. "There is about 4.5 to 5 ft of water left, before we start running into our pumps cavitating and we start, you know, sucking in air, sucking in mud."

The city is now calling on residents and major water users to drastically reduce consumption. The daily water usage target has been lowered from 3 million gallons to 2.5 million gallons, a reduction of 500,000 gallons per day.

To enforce this, the city council is expected to amend its water restriction ordinance at its next meeting on Wednesday, October 15. The current ordinance for Stage 3 provides a written warning for a first violation. Under the proposed Stage 4 rules, the city would issue an immediate $100 fine for a first offense, with fines escalating to $250 and $500 for subsequent violations.

City of Beeville

Dorgan said the city is in communication with its largest water users, including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice McConnell Unit, the school district, Coastal Bend College, and industrial customers.

The disaster declaration accelerates the city's plans to secure alternative water sources. The immediate and long-term solution involves rehabbing two existing wells and drilling two new ones, coupled with a reverse osmosis system. The total cost for this permanent solution is estimated at $35 million.

Dorgan said an emergency, short-term fix involving rental equipment could be in place by January or February. The full, permanent solution is projected for completion by July 2026.

State officials expressed confidence that help is available. Chad Magil, district liaison for Senator Adam Hinojosa, has been assisting the city in connecting with state agencies.

"We have all confidence in the state agencies to step up and do what they do best, which is help communities in their time of need," Magil said.

Despite the severe situation, Dorgan commended residents for their conservation efforts so far.

"I just want to say to the residents that they, they've been doing a great job," Dorgan said. "We have been meeting our goal of 3.0 million gallons of water a day... and now we're just asking to just restrict even more."

