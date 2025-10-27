Unlit radio towers on West Side raise air safety concerns as government shutdown delays investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The viewer who called our newsroom asked not to be identified, but she wanted someone to see what's been happening at this old radio station on the West Side.

"There's three towers. None of them have lights," the viewer said.

"And the cables are busted that hold the tower up," she said.

And another concern.

"We always call the city about the grass," she said.

She says it looks abandoned, but her biggest worry is air safety. She fears pilots flying overhead may not be able to see the unlit tower at night.

"We get a lot of air traffic through here," she said.

"We went to the airport and complained that the airplanes were coming in too low," she said.

So I started digging for any reports involving the unlit tower.

The airport directed me to the FAA, but their website notes communication delays because of the government shutdown.

I also contacted the Naval Air Base. I was told their rep was also not available due to the government shutdown.

I was finally able to track down the property owner's information, but when I called:

"We're sorry, you have reached a number that has been disconnected or is no longer in service."

So I contacted the city. Code enforcement arrived while I was on scene and later sent an email saying crews will mow the area Monday, October 27.

As for the hanging lines near the tower, I called AEP, and they confirm the lines are not theirs.

I'm still waiting to hear back from the military.

