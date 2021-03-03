Union members protest outside Doctors Regional Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of healthcare workers from Doctors Regional Hospital held a protest outside the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The protesters who gathered in front of the hospital at 3315 S. Alameda are members of the Service Employees International Union. The union is currently in negotiations with the Hospital Corporation of America who operates Doctors Regional Hospital.

Some of the union members' demands include hazard pay and safer worker conditions.

"I like doing my job and taking care of patients. I'm a healthcare worker, I've been with HCA 15 years doing respiratory therapy. I want to be safe and not take, not get sick and not get my family sick or my loved ones," one protester told KRIS 6 News.

The union members said HCA has rejected their terms.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Corpus Christi Medical Center about the employees' concerns and the hospital issued this statement: