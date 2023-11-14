Unauthorized withdrawals at Rally Credit Union affecting Coastal Bend customers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Account holders with the local branch of Rally Credit Union have reportedly had some issues with unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts.

According to a Rally Credit Union spokesperson, some customers at their Airline and Alameda branch had money taken from their checking and savings accounts.

One customer told KRIS 6 News that his account was emptied.

A Rally Credit Union spokesperson told KRIS 6 News that:

Rally Credit Union received an increase in reports of weekend debit card fraud at Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs). We determined that these disputes were related to an isolated incident, and we implemented additional system safeguards to prevent any further activity. As always, we encourage members to check their Rally account(s) for suspicious activity and report as soon as possible. Unauthorized transactions will be refunded in full to members’ accounts.

Rally Credit Union spokesperson

Rally Credit Union has been getting calls about the unauthorized withdrawals since Monday morning.

For Rally customers, please call 361-986-4500 or 800-622-3631 for further information.

