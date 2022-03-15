U.S.S. Lexington launches 'Lockdown on the Lex'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you brave enough for the challenge?

The U.S.S. Lexington launched a new escape room mission called 'Lockdown on the Lex'.

The museum's third escape room experience "Mission #3: Save Our Ship" promises to be full of adventure and excitement as teams have one hour to complete their assigned mission or face the threat of sinking the Blue Ghost.

Your crew must work under pressure to put out fires and dodge major disasters to save the ship—and all those aboard—from total peril.

"This is the kind of thing you can do with your friends and family,"said Executive Director Steve Banta. "You go in the room, you're not locked in, it's very safe. But you're going to solve puzzles. It's interactive, it's a lot of fun. You make the decisions that determine if you're going to win the game or not."

Ticket prices for "Lockdown on the Lex" is $38 per person, which includes admission to the museum.

