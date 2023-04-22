U.S. Navy honors the city of Kingsville with christening of new combat ship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Kingsville got a huge honor today from the U.S. Navy on Saturday.

The U.S.S. Kingsville LCS 36 combat ship was christened and launched in Mobile, Alabama after the plans to build the ship were first announced in 2019.

These types of combat ships are used in shallow, coastal waters and naval operations.

When the Department of Defense awarded the contract to build the ship, the cost was estimated at more than $1 billion dollars.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.