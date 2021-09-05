U.S. Army vet celebrates 100th birthday

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — Friends and family gathered at Catalina Martinez Park in Corpus Christi to celebrate a special milestone for one local man.

Arturo Martinez, a U.S. Army veteran, turned 100-years-old on Sunday.

The party was held at the park named after his wife. We asked Martinez what his secret was to his long and bountiful life.

"I really never gave it a thought, I just, just, live a, the best life that I could, and that was it."

Mr. Martinez was one of four brothers who served during World War II; all of them made it home after the war, and were present at his party on Sunday.

At the celebration, he was also presented with a pin that was originally given to his mother, marking how all her sons went to war.