Type II diabetes spiking amongst children in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health experts in the Coastal Bend area have been tracking the number of children diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes used to be called adult-onset diabetes, but it is now more common among young people due to the rising rate of childhood obesity.

“Before we had 3 to 5 diagnoses a month, now we see 3 to 5 a week,” Pediatrician and CEO of Amistad Health Care Eric Baggerman said.

He said he has seen these numbers increase dramatically since 2020, and that it is a direct result of families eating habits.

“Sometimes you miss the convenience of fast food. You can prepare a healthy meal in the same time you would wait in line at fast food," he said.

He added that people can save money overall and if they know their child has extracurricular activities that may extend into dinnertime, be sure to prepare a healthy meal.

Doctor Baggerman also said that electronic devices have been part of the problem, when our children are behind screens they miss out on outdoor activities. Practicing healthy habits and maintaining exercise is what will make the biggest difference.

“Type 2 diabetes in children is actually due to obesity, which, although unknown, continues to grow and worsen," he said.

Obesity not only leads to diabetes, but many other health problems later in life, so it is very important for families to prioritize a healthy diet and lifestyle as their child grows.