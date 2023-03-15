TxDOT: Road closures paused for spring break, alternate route to access sea district

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the start of spring break, the Texas Department of Transportation will pause road closures and while other alternative routes are made throughout Corpus Christi.

According to releases from TxDOT, the pauses to construction began on Friday and impact the following projects:

Closures on the eastbound SH-358 mainlanes, ramps, frontage roads and turnarounds between Ayers Street and Nile Drive have been paused. However, TxDOT contractors may continue working behind concrete traffic barriers or during emergencies.

Daytime and nighttime lane closures may resume at 10 a.m. March 27 after spring break. The speed limit remains 55 mph on SH 358 eastbound mainlanes and 40 mph on the frontage road.

TxDOT has temporarily paused lane closures on Interstate 37 from Redbird Lane to the northbound I-37/US 77 direct connector. However, contractors may continue to work behind concrete traffic barriers or during emergencies.

Nighttime recurring closures may resume on March 27 after spring break when lane and ramp closures may occur Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.



The city of Corpus Christi along with TxDOT also released information on an alternate route to access the sea district.

As of March 7, three southbound exits from the Harbor Bridge - Power Street, Padre Street and Upper Broadway Street - are closed.

Only the southbound exit from Twigg Street to Mesquite Street will stay open.

According to the release, TxDOT also converted the Padre Street frontage road from two-way traffic into a one-way street between Carancahua Street and Tancahua Street.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department developed a plan to help drivers navigate an alternate route at Padre Street using city streets to get easier access from the uptown area to the sea district.

The plan is as follows:

Drivers crossing the IH-37 past the Carancahua Street overpass will now have to turn left on Padre Street,

From there, motorists will make a righthand turn on Ramirez Street

Righthand turn onto Waco Street

Lefthand turn onto West Broadway Street

Righthand turn onto North Sam Rankin Street

And then a righthand turn onto Brewster Street until they reach North Tancahua Street.

TxDOT officials said in addition to the alternative route, drivers can follow the current wayfinding signs provided as part of the Harbor Bridge Project to navigate the area.

