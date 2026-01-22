TxDOT prepares for winter weather across the Coastal Bend

The Texas Department of Transportation's Corpus Christi District is mobilizing crews and equipment ahead of forecasted freezing rain and dangerously low temperatures expected to impact the region this weekend.

TxDOT crews prepared equipment and materials Wednesday in anticipation of the winter weather event. The department will begin pretreating all elevated structures, including bridges, overpasses and direct connectors, Thursday and Friday across the district's 10 counties.

The pretreatment operations will cover major structures including the JFK and Nueces Bay causeways and the Nueces River Bridge. The Harbor Bridge developer will handle pretreatment of the Harbor Bridge separately. Barricades will be positioned at entrance ramps along major corridors as a precautionary measure.

"The pretreating process is a fast-moving mobile operation with minimal effects on traffic," TxDOT officials said. Drivers should maintain a safe distance of 200 feet between their vehicles and the mobile convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials.

On Saturday, the district will activate its emergency operations center and implement 12-hour shifts, ensuring crews remain available around the clock to respond immediately to any weather-related situations.

Saturday will also see crews pretreating all Tier I roads throughout the district, including I-37, US 77, US 281, US 59, SH 286 and SH 358. Elevated structures will receive additional retreatment during this phase.

TxDOT recommends drivers follow these safety guidelines if wintry conditions develop:

Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant

Exercise extra caution on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that typically freeze first

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations

Increase following distance between vehicles

If sliding begins, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid

Remain patient as trip times may increase during adverse weather

Stay in your vehicle if stranded and call 911 to alert emergency services

Road closures and current conditions are available at DriveTexas.org or by calling 800-452-9292, with updates posted as necessary.

