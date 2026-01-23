TxDOT prepares Coastal Bend roads for possible icy conditions, encourages people to stay inside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT crews are working around the clock to pre-treat roads across 10 counties as the region braces for possible freezing rain and low temperatures.

Neighborhood News Reporter Ana Conejo followed TxDOT crews along I-37 to get a firsthand look at preparation efforts underway. Crews are applying brine to roadways to help prevent ice formation, with special attention on elevated structures such as bridges, overpasses and direct connectors — areas that are most susceptible to icing.

"We're treating the JFK Causeway, we're treating the Nueces Bay Causeway, the Nueces River Bridge," said Rickey Dailey, TxDOT public information officer.

Dailey is urging residents to stay home during the weather event. For those who must travel, he emphasizes driving with extreme caution.

"If you start to slide, ease off the gas or the brake and steer in the direction of the slide," Dailey said.

TxDOT has also pre-staged barricades that can be deployed quickly to close unsafe road sections if conditions worsen. An emergency team will continuously update DriveTexas.org with the latest road conditions throughout the weather event.

If ice begins accumulating on roadways, crews are prepared to deploy additional resources. On Saturday, TxDOT plans to pre-treat all Tier I roads in the district, including I-37, US 77, US 281, US 59, SH 286 and SH 358, and will re-treat elevated structures as needed.

"If it gets where we start seeing ice accumulate, we will come back with what we call ice rock that's very small gravel like rock and what that does is that breaks up the ice so there's more traction," Dailey said.

The new Harbor Bridge is also receiving treatment as part of the preparation efforts.

"The new developer is treating the new harbor bridge," Dailey said.

TxDOT reminds drivers to reduce speed, maintain greater following distances and call 911 if they become stranded on roadways. Once again, officials say the best advice is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel during the weather event.

