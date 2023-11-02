TxDOT holds open house over proposed changes to FM 624 Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT's Corpus Christi District will be conducting a virtual and in-person open house on Thursday, November 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Calallen High School Cafeteria located at 4001 Wildcat Drive.

The open house will discuss the proposed improvements to FM 624 (Northwest Boulevard) from Wildcat Drive to CR 73, a length of nearly 3 miles. The proposed project would widen the road to three lanes in each direction, turning lanes, and a 10-foot shared use sidewalk. The existing raised center median along FM 624 would be modified and extended all the way to CR 73.

There will be several opportunities for public input during the development of this project.

The virtual open house will be a pre-recorded presentation with both audio and visual components.

This link will take you to the TxDOT website for the virtual open house.

