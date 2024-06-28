Two vacant hotels will become first affordable housing complex in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Members of the Corpus Christi City Council approved a project aimed at developing two abandoned hotels in the Annaville area into a living space for the workforce community.

The new complex called the Case Blanca Village Apartments, is expected to have 400 rooms with half dedicated to specific employers.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone spoke to city councilman Everett Roy, who said this is something the Coastal Bend has never had before.

"We do not have workforce housing in the city right now," Roy said on the future of housing. "This would be the first of its type to have affordable housing."

Roy also adds that there's an importance for more housing in the Coastal Bend, especially on the northwest side.

"Any of the current housing now is at 90% occupancy rate," he said. "So, it's needed and the good thing about it is that it will not be open to short-term rentals. It will be only people that stay there on a month-to-month basis, 90 days at a time and up to a year at a time."

The project runs about $60 million and the city, Councilman Roy says, will put $5 million into it.

Casa Blanca Village Apartments are scheduled to be finished by mid-2028.

