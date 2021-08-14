Two sophomore students at West Oso high school help out the homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Sophomore students at West Oso High School organized an event on August 14 at the underpass of Agnes and Crosstown to feed the homeless.

Sophomore Jayda King and her classmate Luis Marquez were part of the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Upward Bound program aimed at preparing high school students for college.

At the end of the school year, students receive a financial stipend for completing program requirements. King and Marquez decided to donate their money to feed and provide essentials to the homeless in their community.

Sophomore King said she saw many influencer's on Tik-Tok giving back to the homeless, which inspired her and her classmate Marquez to do the same thing.

“Way too often homeless people are almost looked down upon, talked to rudely and it happened way to often,” said King.

King decided she would make them care packages with basic essentials. “Like toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, some soap and also some anti bacterial wipes and some masks.”

What originally started with just 20 bags grew into a bigger initiative.

“And now its like 80 packages with Little Caesar’s donating and the school now involved and I am just really appreciated that we went from something small to something more big,” Marquez said.

Katrina Alejandro who is a teacher at West Oso High School said, “I think just being from this area, it's not difficult to think of others. I think this community they’re quick to give a helping hand and they help one another.”

“I realized that there really are people out here who need this stuff and most of us don’t appreciate that,” said Marquez.

“You have to be kind to people and make sure that you treat them as you would want to be treated and be nice to them so that maybe later on when you need help they’ll be there for you too,” said King.

