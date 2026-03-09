Two San Antonio residents plead guilty to Corpus Christi mail theft and identity theft scheme

Two San Antonio residents have pleaded guilty to an identity theft scheme involving stolen mail, postal keys and locks throughout the Corpus Christi area, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Summer Muniz and Eusebio Valdez conspired to steal mail from hundreds of residents in Corpus Christi between August 2025 and December 2025. Valdez used counterfeit postal keys to access apartment building mailboxes, and Muniz stole a postal lock. Muniz also used information from the stolen mail to steal at least $2,500 from a victim's bank account.

Sentencing is set before U.S. District Judge David Morales on June 3. Valdez faces up to 10 years for possessing the counterfeit postal keys. Muniz faces a mandatory 2 years in prison for the identity theft conviction and will pay restitution for damages to the apartment mailboxes and for the amount victims lost.

Both Valdez and Muniz remain in custody pending their sentencing hearings.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation with assistance from the San Antonio Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley A. Pruitt prosecuted the case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

