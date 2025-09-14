The victims of Sunday morning's fatal crash on Weber Road identified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victims of Sunday's fatal crash as 50-year-old Melinda Garcia and 45-year-old Rene Govea.

Corpus Christi Police said Garcia was a passenger in the black Cadillac Escalade, and Govea was the driver of the gray BMW.

ORIGINAL:

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a car crash on Weber Road early Sunday morning, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Around 6:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police were called out to a major vehicle accident on Weber Road near Tripoli Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a Cadillac Escalade and a grey BMW wrecked with several people injured. One male died at the scene.

Traffic investigators were dispatched to the scene due to the nature of the call.

According to police, the black Cadillac Escalade was traveling northbound on Weber Road, and the gray BMW was traveling southbound. The driver of the Escalade to yield the right of way at the left turn, causing the southbound vehicle to hit it.

All three people in the Escalade were ejected. The female driver and the female front passenger were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The female front passenger later passed away from her injuries at the hospital. The male back passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Medics found that the male driver of the BMW died on scene. The female front passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle has pending charges of Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.

The investigation is still ongoing.

