Two officers shot in city's westside; officers investigating homicide on Ayers and McArdle

4:45PM UPDATE:

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle told KRIS 6 NEws police officers were investigating a homicide on the 4900 block of Ayers Street.

The homicide took place at 2:47 p.m. Officers were told the suspect was a 37-year-old Hispanic male who fled the scene.

Shortly after, officers found the suspect's white van on the 3100 block of Port Avenue and pulled the suspect over where he produced a gun and began shooting at officers.

Officers returned fire, but two officers were shot and third officer was injured due to flying shrapnel.

All three officers and the suspect were transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

At last report, a female officer is in critical condition. The two other officers and the suspect are in stable condition.

CCPD Chef Mike Markle briefs KRIS 6 with information on Westside shooting

ORIGINAL:

Two Corpus Christi police officers have been rushed to the hospital after being shot on the city's westside.

It happened on the 3100 block of Agnes Street. Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the shooting.

Chief Mike Markle has arrived at the scene. A portion of Ayers Street has been shut down as officers look into what happened.

According to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, officers are looking into whether the incident was connected to a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon on the corner of Ayers and McArdle Street.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information is released.

