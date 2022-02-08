Two local men considered heroes for rescuing overboard boater.

CORPUS CHRISTI — Two men from the Coastal Bend are being considered heroes after they rescued a man who fell from his boat near the Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass.

The man was unfamiliar with the area. Ty Southerland was out with a buddy when he saw a boat running in circles.

"It's like a wild stallion, this thing is out of control and Chris does a real good job of navigating it, getting around, trying to find this guy in the water and then we see him there," he said.

The man who fell in the water had a life vest, but did not have his kill switch tethered to his body, which is why he was unable to kill the engine.

Ty believes the man hit a sandbar when he was trying to pick up his coffee that had fallen.

"It was a very quiet week day, we just happened to be coming through. We did not see another boat for 10-15 minutes. Had we not been passing through, he would of been there for a while," Southerland said.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Erick Blanchard said he is thankful Ty and his friend were out on the water that day.